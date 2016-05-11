FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuji Heavy Industries global sales for fiscal 2015 likely topped 950,000 units - Nikkei
May 11, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fuji Heavy Industries global sales for fiscal 2015 likely topped 950,000 units - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Fuji Heavy is raising global sales volume target for fiscal 2020 to more than 1.2 mln vehicles, increase of 100,000 units from previous outlook- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries global sales for fiscal 2015 likely topped 950,000 units - Nikkei

* By the end of 2016, Fuji Heavy will double production capacity at its U.S. plant to around 400,000 vehicles a year - Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd's sales in North America alone are seen at around 630,000 vehicles for fiscal 2015 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1T8XOVf) Further company coverage:

