FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical sees ipo of 4.0 mln shares of common stock
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical sees ipo of 4.0 mln shares of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc Sees Ipo Of 4.0 Mln Shares Of Common Stock - Sec filing

* Clearside biomedical inc expects ipo price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Intends to use about $15.0 million of ipo proceeds to complete ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of cls-1001 in uveitis patients

* Intends to use about $14.0 million of ipo proceeds to initiate, begin conducting phase 3 program for cls-1003 in rvo patients Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TFwkRh (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.