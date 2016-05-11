BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical sees ipo of 4.0 mln shares of common stock

May 11 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc Sees Ipo Of 4.0 Mln Shares Of Common Stock - Sec filing

* Clearside biomedical inc expects ipo price will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Intends to use about $15.0 million of ipo proceeds to complete ongoing phase 3 clinical trial of cls-1001 in uveitis patients

* Intends to use about $14.0 million of ipo proceeds to initiate, begin conducting phase 3 program for cls-1003 in rvo patients