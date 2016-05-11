FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.13
May 11, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly earnings per share revenue for q1 2016 was $20.7 million, down by 4% from same period last year

* Ten peaks coffee company inc says revenue for q1 2016 was $20.7 million, down by 4% from same period last year

* Ten peaks coffee company inc says swdcc’s annual processing volumes are expected to continue growing in 2016

* Ten peaks coffee company inc says expect to invest approximately $35 million over next two years in capital equipment for new production line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

