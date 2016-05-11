BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 11 (Reuters) - Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Ten peaks coffee company inc says revenue for q1 2016 was $20.7 million, down by 4% from same period last year

* Ten peaks coffee company inc says swdcc’s annual processing volumes are expected to continue growing in 2016

* Ten peaks coffee company inc says expect to invest approximately $35 million over next two years in capital equipment for new production line