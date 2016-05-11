FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chipotle shareholders approve elimination of provision limiting ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or chairman
May 11, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipotle shareholders approve elimination of provision limiting ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Shareholders approved elimination of provision limiting ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or chairman

* Board amended bylaws to implement right for shareholders to call meetings upon request of shareholders holding at least 25% outstanding shares

* Board authorized repurchases of Chipotle common stock with a total aggregate purchase price of $100 million, exclusive of commissions

* Wednesday’s repurchase authorization is in addition to previously-announced repurchase authorizations totaling $1.9 billion

* Shareholders rejected proposal to approve amendment to bylaws to adopt “proxy access” bylaw

* Shareholders voted in favor of all nominees for election of directors

* Shareholders approved proposal to allow shareholder owning aggregate of 3% or more stock submit candidates for election to board

* Shareholders rejected proposal allowing shareholder owning not less than 5% stock to submit candidates for election to board Source text: bit.ly/1Wqqrxv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

