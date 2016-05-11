BRIEF-Unilife files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 (Reuters) - Unilife Corp

* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing

* Current management team discovered violations of co’s policies,procedures,possible violations of law®ulation by former ceo&former chairman

* Investigating former ceo, chairman violations, potential impact on financial reporting and internal controls over financial reporting

* Investigation has just commenced due to recent discovery by current management but has not to date discovered any financial loss to co Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qeBM5P (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)