BRIEF-Fish farmer Leroey posts record Q1 operating profit, as forecast

May 12 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group Asa

* Leroey seafood q1 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 584 million vs nok 404 in q1 2015 (Reuters poll nok 582 million)

* Leroey seafood q1 total revenue nok 3.82 billion (Reuters poll nok 3.45 billion)

* Leroey seafood sees 2016 harvest volume 183,000 tonnes including associates versus previous guidance 183,000 tonnes

* Currently expect group’s earnings in 2016 to be considerably higher than last year

* Best estimate continues to indicate that feed costs for fish harvested in 2016 will increase compared with 2015, though board of directors still sees opportunities for cost reductions in other areas during 2016

* Expects global market supply to decline by about 6.5 pct in 2016

* Says development over summer will be decisive, but scope for significant cost reductions in H2 2016

* Says expected contract share for Q2 is about 30-35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)