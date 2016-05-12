FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matse Holding Q1 EBITA loss widens to SEK 14.9 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matse Holding Q1 EBITA loss widens to SEK 14.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Matse Holding publ AB :

* Q1 net revenue 73.9 million Swedish crowns ($9.09 million)versus 49.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITA loss 14.9 million crowns versus loss 10.6 million crowns year ago

* Adjusted financial targets

* Sees Q2 net sales at 71.0 million crowns

* Financial target: achieve 7-10 percent EBITA margin from region with sales of about 350 million crowns (previously excluding marketing at about 400 million crowns) Source text: bit.ly/1TAzHJt Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1339 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

