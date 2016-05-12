FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Q1 revenue down at CHF 446 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Q1 revenue down at CHF 446 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Q1 net income of 7 million Swiss francs ($7.21 million)(174 million francs yoy)

* Q1 revenue decrease of 8.8 pct yoy to 446 million Swiss francs

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 1.6 pct yoy to 140 million Swiss francs with 270 BPS margin improvement

* 2016 guidance reiterated

* Expects to propose a dividend to the AGM for the financial year 2016 in the range of 3.24 Swiss francs and 3.36 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/1NrcE7c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)


