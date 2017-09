May 12 (Reuters) - Austevoll Seafood

* q1 revenues nok 4.41 billion (Reuters poll nok 4.02 billion)

* q1 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 696 million (Reuters poll nok 620 million)

* says the board of directors currently expects a better result this year compared with last year