BRIEF-Ablynx Q1 cash position up at 233.7 million euros
May 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ablynx Q1 cash position up at 233.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Q1 revenues up 94 pct to 27.4 million euros ($31.3 million)(Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros)

* Q1 233.7 million euros in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments (Q1 2015: 193.3 million euros)

* Q1 operating result of negative 0.7 million euros (Q1 2015: loss of 5.0 million euros)

* Financial guidance and 2016 outlook confirmed

* Company reiterates its net cash burn guidance for the full year 2016 of 65-75 million euros

* In Q4 Ablynx expects to start a phase II efficacy study with the wholly-owned inhaled anti-rsv nanobody, ALX-0171

* In Q3, expects that the first patients from the phase III HERCULES study of its wholly-owned anti-vwf nanobody, caplacizumab, will have rolled-over into a 3 year follow-up study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

