May 12, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Probiodrug AG Q1 comprehensive loss of reporting period shrinks to 2.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG :

* Q1 of 2016 showed a decrease of research and development expenses to 1.974 million euros ($1.11 million) as compared to 2.528 million euros in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 comprehensive loss of reporting period was 2,596k euros, compared to 3,026k euros in Q1 of 2015

* Has not generated any revenues, also in line with corporate planning

* As of 31 March 2016, Probiodrug held 17.5 million euros in cash and cash equivalents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

