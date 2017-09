May 12 (Reuters) - CCC SA :

* Eastern Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Poland’s CCC, reports Q1 net loss at 19.5 million zlotys ($5.0 million) versus a net loss of 7.0 million zlotys seen in the Reuters poll

* Q1 revenue 534.6 million zlotys versus 431.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8748 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)