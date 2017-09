May 12 (Reuters) - Rogers And Company Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 revenue of 2.14 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees year ago

* Qtrly profit before taxation of 215.6 million rupees versus 193.7 million rupees year ago

* Says overall group operational results are expected to improve over those of last year