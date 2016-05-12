FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Engineering Ingegneria Informatica: acquisition of 51% of DST Consulting and EMDS
#IT Services & Consulting
May 12, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Engineering Ingegneria Informatica: acquisition of 51% of DST Consulting and EMDS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :

* Engineering and F-Net AG on May 11, executed agreement for sale and transfer of 51 pct of DST shares Consulting GmbH (DST)and EMDS GmbH (EMDS)to Engineering

* The seller, F-Net AG, will continue to be a shareholder with 49 pct

* Engineering Ingegneria Informatica at closing date will make a payment for 51 pct of a preliminary price of about 9.5 million euros ($10.85 million)

* Commitment to purchase a further 15 pct of two companies, DST and EMDS, will occur during year 2017 according to the occurrence of certain economic performance

* Transaction will be concluded with creation of a NewCo 51 pct owned by Engineering and 49 pct by F-Net, to which will be conferred shareholdings in DST and EMDS

* The closing of the transaction is envisaged for the end of June 2016; the purchase will be made using cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
