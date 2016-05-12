FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Q1 pretax profit 45 mln eur
May 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Q1 pretax profit 45 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Ag

* Says q1 pre-tax profit of 45 million

* Says q1 new business volume remains constant, a high level of 2.9 billion

* Says reappointed andreas arndt and thomas köntgen as members of the management board

* Says bernhard scholz, on the other hand, will leave the management board at his own request when his contract ends in april 2017

* Says anticipate persistently increasing competitive pressures and very demanding credit markets Further company coverage:

