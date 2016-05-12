FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royal London Mutual Insurance Society posts record Q1 for new business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* Royal london reports record quarter for new business and hunts for new distribution partnerships

* Ew life and pensions business (on a pvnbp basis) of £2,093 million (+52%)

* Group pensions £959m (+86%)

* Total group funds under management of £87.9bn at 31 march 2016, up 4% (£84.5bn at 31 december 2015).

* Consumer new business sales increased by 179% to £67m (q1 2015: £24m)

* Royal london asset management (rlam) continued to perform well, attracting new business with gross inflows of £1.1bn (q1 2015: £0.7bn). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
