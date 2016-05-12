FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galliford Try expects FY results to be in line with its expectations
May 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try expects FY results to be in line with its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* Group’s businesses continue to trade in accordance with plan and we anticipate reporting full year results in line with management’s expectations.

* He group is making good progress against its strategy to 2018 of disciplined and sustainable growth in all three businesses.

* Linden homes . £1,086 million of sales reserved

* Since 1 January 2016 linden homes has been selling at a rate of 0.72 per outlet per week

* Construction . Order book of £3.6 billion (31 December 2015: £3.3 billion)

* 76% of next year’s revenue secured (2015: 83%).

* At end of last financial year to 30 june 2015, group generated revenues of £2.3 billion.

* Contracting turnover growth has been slowed in current year by effect of last year’s rent reforms Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

