May 12 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Proposed capital raise of up to £350 million by way of open offer, placing and intermediaries offer

* Ability to issue up to an additional £130 million on a non pre-emptive basis and subject to demand

* Proceeds to be used to fund completion of investments in wireless infrastructure group and tcr