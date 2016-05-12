FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tullett Prebon 2016 revenues to end-April up 2 pct on last yr
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon 2016 revenues to end-April up 2 pct on last yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc AGM statement

* Revenue in four months to april 2016 of £291m was 2% higher than £285m reported for same period last year, and 1% lower at constant exchange rates.

* Trading conditions have remained mixed, although pick-up in activity levels in certain products and markets observed in last two months of 2015 has continued during period.

* Company continues to plan for integration of its business with icap plc

* In Europe and the Middle East, trading volumes have remained subdued, activity levels in the Americas have benefited from the investments that have been made in Energy in the region.

* The performance of Asia Pacific has continued to progress, benefiting from the investment made in Fixed Income capability at the end of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
