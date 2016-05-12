BRIEF-Moody's comments on Western Australia's FY 2016/17 budget

May 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Western Australia:
* Moody’s comments on Western Australia’s FY 2016/17 budget
* Moody’s - Western Australia’s widening budget deficits projected for FY 2016/17 and over the medium term are credit negative
* Moody’s - Fiscal deterioration reflects significant slowing in economic growth, having more drag on tax revenues than anticipated
* Moody’s - Efforts not sufficient to stem budgetary gaps which ultimately will lead to further increases in its debt burden
