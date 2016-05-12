FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's comments on Western Australia's FY 2016/17 budget
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's comments on Western Australia's FY 2016/17 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Western Australia:

* Moody’s comments on Western Australia’s FY 2016/17 budget

* Moody’s - Western Australia’s widening budget deficits projected for FY 2016/17 and over the medium term are credit negative

* Moody’s - Fiscal deterioration reflects significant slowing in economic growth, having more drag on tax revenues than anticipated

* Moody’s - Efforts not sufficient to stem budgetary gaps which ultimately will lead to further increases in its debt burden

Source text - (bit.ly/1TR8VPB) )

