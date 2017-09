May 12 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS :

* Q1 revenue 192.8 million euros ($220.04 million) versus 190.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 16.3 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss of 12.0 million euros versus loss of 13.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 the Group carried 2.0 million passengers which is 8.9% more compared to the first quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)