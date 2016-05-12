FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DIC Asset Q1 gross rental income at 27.6 mln euros
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset Q1 gross rental income at 27.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Annual targets for 2016 affirmed

* Q1 operating profit (FFO) up 20 per cent, to 14.5 million euros ($16.56 million)(Q1 2015: 12.1 million euros)

* Stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG raised to 24.9 per cent

* Q1 11.8 million euros consolidated profit for period markedly higher year-on-year (Q1 2015: 1.3 million euros)

* Q1 gross rental income of 27.6 million euros was slightly lower year-on-year (Q1 2015: 35.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.