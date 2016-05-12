BRIEF-DIC Asset Q1 gross rental income at 27.6 mln euros

May 12 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Annual targets for 2016 affirmed

* Q1 operating profit (FFO) up 20 per cent, to 14.5 million euros ($16.56 million)(Q1 2015: 12.1 million euros)

* Stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG raised to 24.9 per cent

* Q1 11.8 million euros consolidated profit for period markedly higher year-on-year (Q1 2015: 1.3 million euros)

* Q1 gross rental income of 27.6 million euros was slightly lower year-on-year (Q1 2015: 35.1 million euros)