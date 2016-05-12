BRIEF-Mologen forecast for 2016 remains unchanged

May 12 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Forecast for financial year remains unchanged

* Analysis stage of phase II impulse study investigating small cell lung cancer will begin at end of 2016

* Q1 EBIT was, as expected, below reference period in previous year (Q1 2015: - EUR 3.2 million)

* Q1 expenditure for research and development amounted to 3.7 million euros ($4.23 million) in total, which exceeded total in previous year (Q1 2015: 2.4 million euros)

($1 = 0.8755 euros)