May 12, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext Q1 EBITDA margin jumps to 56.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* New strategic plan, “agility for growth”, to be released tomorrow, May 13, 2016

* Q1 third party revenue 126.5 million euros ($144.5 million) versus 130 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit is 48.0 million euros versus 48.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA margin of 56.8 pct (Q1 2015: 52.2 pct )

* As of March 31, 2016 company had cash and cash equivalents excluding financial investments of 202.8 million euros, and total debt of 108.5 million euros

* Activity on ETFs remained particularly dynamic in Q1 2016 with an average daily transaction value of 701 million euros, up +21 pct

* Continue to grow our ETF franchise, with 82 new listings during Q1 2016, putting overall number of ETFs listed at 757 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

