May 12 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing AG :

* Q1 consolidated revenue climbs 5.4 percent year-on-year to 174.3 million euros ($199.05 million)

* Q1 group EBT improves above average by 10.5 percent to 8.1 million euros

* Managing board confirms business targets for full year 2016

* Q1 operating revenue (without proceeds from sales) dropped slightly by 2.5 percent to 103.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 106.0 million euros)

