BRIEF-Aegon Q1 underlying earnings increase to 462 million
May 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegon Q1 underlying earnings increase to 462 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Q1 underlying earnings increase to 462 million euro (Reuters poll: 471 million euro)

* Q1 net income down to 143 million euro ($163.3 million)

* Q1 new life insurance sales down 11 pct to 266 million euro driven by lower sales in Asia and Poland

* Solvency II ratio declines to about 155 pct on a pro forma basis

* Q1 sales of 3.56 billion euro versus 2.63 billion euro a year ago

* Q1 return on equity of 7.3 pct

* Impairments were 36 million euro for quarter and primarily related to investments in energy industry in United States

* Anticipates US deparment of labor fiduciary rule to have a short-term negative impact on variable annuity sales of approximately 10 pct - 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
