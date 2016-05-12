FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Refresco Gerber Q1 adjusted net profit jumps to 5.9 million euros
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
May 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Refresco Gerber Q1 adjusted net profit jumps to 5.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber NV :

* Q1 adjusted net profit increased to EUR 5.9 million ($6.74 million) compared to Q1 2015 of EUR 2.6 million

* Q1 volumes amounted to 1,324.7 million liters (Q1 2015: 1,377.3 million liters)

* Confirms our mid-term guidance of low to mid-single digit organic volume growth

* Expects for 2016 the organic growth to be closer to the lower end of this range while we expect gross profit margin per liter to remain flat compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
