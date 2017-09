May 12 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Lagardere: consolidated revenue, Q1 2016

* 2016 started out with revenue up +0.9 pct on a consolidated basis

* Q1 sales 1.59 billion euros ($1.82 billion) versus 1.57 billion euros year ago

* Confirms its target for recurring EBIT for 2016

* 2016 group recurring EBIT growth is expected to be slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015