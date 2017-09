May 12 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Martin Morgan, Chief Executive, will retire as Chief Executive and from DMGT board

* Will leave DMGT with effect from June 30 2016

* Martin Morgan will undertake an advisory role for a 12 month period from January 2017

* Announces that Paul Zwillenberg will be appointed as chief executive with effect from June 1 2016