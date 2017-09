May 12 (Reuters) - Attendo :

* Q1 operating profit (EBITA) increased by 5 pct to sek 197m (187)

* Q1 net sales increased by 3 percent to sek 2,472m (2,391)

* Adjusted for currency effects and deconsolidation of subsidiary Terveyden Tuottajat Oy (TT) net sales increased by 7 percent