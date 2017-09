May 12 (Reuters) - SuperGroup

* Group revenues for full year increased by 21.1% to £589.5m

* Retail division increased revenues by 24.5%

* Wholesale revenue growth of 13.7% for full year

* Anticipate delivering margin accretion towards top end of full year guidance of 40-60 bps

* Profit for 52 week period is expected to be in range £72.5m and £74.0m

* Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent

* Q4 total retail sales up 29.9 percent

* Q4 lfl sales up 15.4 percent