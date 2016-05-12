FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aldermore says Q1 net loans to customers up 6 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aldermore says Q1 net loans to customers up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc

* Excellent loan origination; up by 43 pct to 814 mln stg (Q1 2015: 568 mln stg)

* Q1 business finance origination up by 18 pct to 272 mln stg(Q1 2015: 230 mln stg)

* Q1 buy-to-let origination very strong at 327 mln stg, up by 144 pct (Q1 2015: 134 mln stg)

* Q1 net loans to customers up by 0.4 bln stg or 6 pct to 6.5 mln stg (Dec. 31 2015: 6.1 bln stg)

* Cet1 capital ratio (1) of 11.5 pct (Dec. 31 2015: 11.8 pct)

* Have made an excellent start to year

* Market conditions in q1 of 2016 remain broadly consistent with those experienced last year

* Confident of delivering on all of guidance we set out with our recent 2015 full year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.