BRIEF-SuperGroup says joint founder James Holder to quit business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SuperGroup says joint founder James Holder to quit business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Supergroup

* James Holder, one of the founders of the business and currently Brand and Design Director, is to lead the SuperDesign Lab as a design hot house to drive further product innovation exclusively for SuperGroup

* In order to focus his time on this design consultancy and to allow him to spend more time on his personal interests he will resign as a Director and employee of the Group.

* Holder will step down from the Board with effect from 1 June 2016, from which time the Heads of Design for menswear and womenswear will report to Euan Sutherland, Group Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
