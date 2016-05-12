BRIEF-SuperGroup says joint founder James Holder to quit business

May 12 (Reuters) - Supergroup

* James Holder, one of the founders of the business and currently Brand and Design Director, is to lead the SuperDesign Lab as a design hot house to drive further product innovation exclusively for SuperGroup

* In order to focus his time on this design consultancy and to allow him to spend more time on his personal interests he will resign as a Director and employee of the Group.

* Holder will step down from the Board with effect from 1 June 2016, from which time the Heads of Design for menswear and womenswear will report to Euan Sutherland, Group Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)