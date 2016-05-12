BRIEF-Petroceltic says expects Worldview to take control of group

May 12 (Reuters) - Petroceltic International Plc
* Examiner has selected Worldview International Management Limited sezc as successful investor
* Expects to proceed to sign an investment agreement over coming days which will result in worldview taking control of entire group
* Examiner will convene various meetings of shareholder and creditor classes to vote on proposed scheme of arrangement towards end of may
* Subject to court approval, examinership process is expected to conclude in early june