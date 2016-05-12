FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroceltic says expects Worldview to take control of group
May 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroceltic says expects Worldview to take control of group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Petroceltic International Plc

* Examiner has selected Worldview International Management Limited sezc as successful investor

* Expects to proceed to sign an investment agreement over coming days which will result in worldview taking control of entire group

* Examiner will convene various meetings of shareholder and creditor classes to vote on proposed scheme of arrangement towards end of may

* Subject to court approval, examinership process is expected to conclude in early june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

