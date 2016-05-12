BRIEF-Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 658.3 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.45 billion roubles ($37.71 million) versus 1.81 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 658.3 million roubles versus 514.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 6.31 billion roubles versus 3.88 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 1.23 billion roubles versus 301.4 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1rZbdCZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9755 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)