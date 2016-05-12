FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 658.3 mln
May 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota Q1 net profit to RAS up at RUB 658.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota OJSC :

* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.45 billion roubles ($37.71 million) versus 1.81 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net profit to RAS of 658.3 million roubles versus 514.1 million roubles year ago

* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 6.31 billion roubles versus 3.88 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 1.23 billion roubles versus 301.4 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1rZbdCZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9755 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

