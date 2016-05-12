FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's - Brexit poses relatively modest risks for the global insurance industry
May 12, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's - Brexit poses relatively modest risks for the global insurance industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Brexit:

* Moody’s - Brexit poses relatively modest risks for the global insurance industry

* Moody’s - Uk’s potential exit from the EU would have only a modest negative credit impact on global rated insurers with sizable operations in the UK

* Moody’s - More immediately, vote to leave EU would likely lead to financial market volatility, which could hit insurers’ solvency II capital ratios

* Moody’s - Hiring decisions, likely depress uk gdp growth

* Moody’s - Would not expect changes to insurance “passporting” rights to have profound implications for the insurance industry overall

Source text - (bit.ly/1T6JYks) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
