FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 EBIT drops to EUR 6.5 million
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
May 12, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 EBIT drops to EUR 6.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Forecast for year as a whole confirmed

* EBIT in amount of 6.5 million euros ($7.41 million) in Q1 of current year as compared to 7.5 million euros in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 net result for period generated by Leifheit group amounted to 4.3 million euros after taxes, as compared to 5.0 million euros in equivalent period of previous year

* Q1 generated turnover of 64.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 financial year, up 11.5 percent

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.