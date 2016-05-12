BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 EBIT drops to EUR 6.5 million

May 12 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Forecast for year as a whole confirmed

* EBIT in amount of 6.5 million euros ($7.41 million) in Q1 of current year as compared to 7.5 million euros in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 net result for period generated by Leifheit group amounted to 4.3 million euros after taxes, as compared to 5.0 million euros in equivalent period of previous year

* Q1 generated turnover of 64.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 financial year, up 11.5 percent

