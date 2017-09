May 12 (Reuters) - Notorious Pictures Spa :

* Signs contract with Spanish producer Zipser Productions AIE for exclusive production of film “Black Butterfly”

* Notorious Pictures was appointed to carry out the shooting of the film and will receive a fee of around 7 million euros ($7.99 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)