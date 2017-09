May 12 (Reuters) - Bolzoni SpA :

* Q1 total revenue 33.9 million euros ($38.62 million) versus 34.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 0.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* CEO Roberto Scotti, commenting on Q1, says: “The increase of costs is mainly related to non-current expenses regarding Hyster-Yale operation” Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)