BRIEF-Imperial Metals says extends maturity dates, amends credit facilities
May 12, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Imperial Metals says extends maturity dates, amends credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp -

* Imperial extends maturity dates and amends senior and second lien credit facilities

* Has extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility from October 1, 2016 to march 15, 2018

* Says amount of facility has not changed and remains at $200 million

* Extended maturity date of second lien secured revolving credit facility from April 1, 2017 to August 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

