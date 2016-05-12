FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innodata entered asset purchase agreement among Mediamiser LLC, Mediamiser, PWW on May 11
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innodata entered asset purchase agreement among Mediamiser LLC, Mediamiser, PWW on May 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Innodata Inc

* On May 11, 2016, co entered asset purchase agreement among Innodata Inc, Mediamiser LLC, Mediamiser Ltd and PWW Acquisition LLC

* PWW agreed that after closing deal, PR Newswire will sell to Innodata Agility and Agility, branded PR workflow suites for $4.8 million

* Innodata also agreed to assume certain liabilities of agility business, including an anticipated $4.5 million of deferred revenue liabilities

* Says PR Newswire to sell to Innodata the Agility And Agility + branded public relations workflow suites Source text (1.usa.gov/1T7G5vA) Further company coverage:

