May 12 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG :

* Q1 FFO I doubled to 6.6 million euros ($7.53 million)

* Q1 EBIT up 18.6 percent at 9.8 million euros

* Increased Q1 total output by 9.1 percent to 25.3 million euros

* Q1 revenues increased by 9.5 percent to 15.8 million euros (comparable prior year period: 14.4 million euros)