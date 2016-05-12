FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeffe Q1 net profit rises to EUR 5.7 mln
#Apparel & Accessories
May 12, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeffe Q1 net profit rises to EUR 5.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Aeffe SpA :

* Q1 revenue 76.2 million euros ($86.87 million) versus 71.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 5.7 million euros versus 4.5 million euros a year ago

* Executive chairman Massimo Ferretti says “in the coming months we aim to intensify our presence in high potential markets such as Far East and Middle East”

* Executive chairman Massimo Ferretti added on Q1 revenues that “We are very satisfied with feedbacks gathered in Europe, in the United States and in Greater China, where we grow by 8.3 percent, 29.5 percent and 24 percent, respectively, despite critical issues in some markets and the slowdown of the retail channel, mainly due to lower tourists’ flows in Europe” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

