FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rovio partners with Alibaba on Angry Birds consumer product licensing and e-commerce in China
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rovio partners with Alibaba on Angry Birds consumer product licensing and e-commerce in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Rovio

* Rovio entertainment: rovio and alibaba group establish partnership ahead of the angry birds movie

* Agreement with alibaba covers consumer product licensing with top international brands and exclusive online retail in china

* As part of agreement, alibaba is exclusive online retail partner in china for angry birds movie

* Most of products will be on sale or pre-order by may 20

* Alibaba will integrate its platforms including tmall, tmall magic box, youku tudou and uc browser to launch a series of marketing activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.