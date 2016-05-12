FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy says to pay out dividend in '17, reduce debt
#Broadcasting
May 12, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy says to pay out dividend in '17, reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland’s Cyfrowy Polsat aims to return to regular dividend payouts and looks to pay it out from its 2016 profit, Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag told reporters on Thursday.

* The company will also be able to pay off some of its debt, Szelag said, adding that its net debt to EBITDA ratio would likely fall to 3.2 from the 3.34 at the end of the first quarter. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

