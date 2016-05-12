BRIEF-New M&S CEO moves to simplify management structure

May 12 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer

* Announces a series of changes designed to simplify its management structure in order to drive speedier decision making and move business closer to its customers

* Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne becomes executive director of customer, marketing & M&S.com, and assumes new responsibilities for M&S.com and Plan A

* International business now reports to CEO, Steve Rowe

* Helen Weir, chief finance officer, assumes responsibility for strategy implementation

* Laura wade-gery will be on maternity leave until September

* We look forward to welcoming her back and will update on her responsibilities on her return

* Also establishing a new operating committee that will be accountable for day-to-day running of business as well as for development and execution of strategy

* On the Operating Committee, the Executive Directors will be joined by the Directors of Food (Andy Adcock); Womenswear Lingerie & Beauty (Jo Jenkins); Retail (Sacha Berendji); International (Paul Friston); Communications & Investor Relations (Dominic Fry); Human Resources (Simmone Haywood); and the Group Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance (Amanda Mellor)

