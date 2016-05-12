FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New M&S CEO moves to simplify management structure
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New M&S CEO moves to simplify management structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer

* Announces a series of changes designed to simplify its management structure in order to drive speedier decision making and move business closer to its customers

* Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne becomes executive director of customer, marketing & M&S.com, and assumes new responsibilities for M&S.com and Plan A

* International business now reports to CEO, Steve Rowe

* Helen Weir, chief finance officer, assumes responsibility for strategy implementation

* Laura wade-gery will be on maternity leave until September

* We look forward to welcoming her back and will update on her responsibilities on her return

* Also establishing a new operating committee that will be accountable for day-to-day running of business as well as for development and execution of strategy

* On the Operating Committee, the Executive Directors will be joined by the Directors of Food (Andy Adcock); Womenswear Lingerie & Beauty (Jo Jenkins); Retail (Sacha Berendji); International (Paul Friston); Communications & Investor Relations (Dominic Fry); Human Resources (Simmone Haywood); and the Group Secretary & Head of Corporate Governance (Amanda Mellor)

* Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.