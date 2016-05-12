FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says entered into purchase and exchange agreements
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says entered into purchase and exchange agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Says has entered into privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements

* From May 5 through May 11, has issued or agreed to issue 28.1 million shares of common stock

* Says under exchange agreements it has and will exchange shares of the co’s common stock for certain of its outstanding senior notes

* Shares will be exchanged for certain senior notes due 2037 ; senior notes due 2017; and senior notes due 2038, and floating rate senior notes due 2019

* To issue common shares in exchange for notes due in the years 2037, 2017, 2038, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

