May 12 (Reuters) - Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Bluelinx holdings inc qtrly revenue increased 4.3% from first quarter 2015 to $474.3 million

* Qtrly unit volume increased 10.0% from q1 2015