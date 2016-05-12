FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rand Logistics sees preliminary unaudited EBITDA to be about $5 mln loss
May 12, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rand Logistics sees preliminary unaudited EBITDA to be about $5 mln loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Says preliminary unaudited EBITDA is expected to be about $5.1 million loss for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Says for year ending March 31, 2016, EBITDA is expected to be approximately $32.0 million compared to $32.8 million

* Says company incurs an operating loss in its fiscal Q4

* Says company’s fleet operates on a limited basis in its fiscal Q4 due to normal closing schedule of locks system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
