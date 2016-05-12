FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aegerion reaches preliminary agreements with DOJ and SEC on ongoing probe
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegerion reaches preliminary agreements with DOJ and SEC on ongoing probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary agreements in principle with DOJ and SEC related to ongoing investigations

* Consolidated monetary package includes payments to DOJ and SEC totaling about $40 million

* Company would plead guilty to two misdemeanor misbranding violations of food, drug and cosmetic act

* One count would be based on company’s alleged marketing of juxtapid with inadequate directions for use

* Agreements in principle with DOJ, SEC regarding ongoing investigations into co’s sales activities related to juxtapid

* Company has increased its existing reserve related to investigations by approximately $28 million

* Second count would involve an alleged failure to comply with a requirement of juxtapid risk evaluation and mitigation strategies program

* Increased reserve of approximately $28 million was recorded in Q1 of 2016

* Would separately enter 5-year deferred prosecution agreement with regard to charges that co violated health insurance portability,accountability act

* Preliminary agreement with DOJ requires co to enter civil settlement agreement with DOJ to resolve alleged violations of false claims act

* Would enter into non-monetary consent decree with FDA prohibiting future violations of law

* May have to enter corporate integrity agreement with department of health and human services as part of any final settlement with DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

